Game coverage by Austin Roof at Birchwood Christian School in Chugiak.

Final Score: Birchwood Warriors (17) Vs King Cove Rookies (71)

Download KSDP’s play by play of Birchwood Warriors Vs King Cove Rookies @ Birchwood Christian School from January 23rd, 2017 (MP3, 15 MB, 63 minutes)

Stream it (HTML5):