MP3: Girls – King Cove Rookies (50) Vs Scammon Bay Eagles (68) from March 17th, 2018

ASAA March Madness 2018! The King Cove Rookies Fight Hard for 3rd but Walk Away with a Strong 5th Place Finish!

Warning! 1st Quarter Audio is Low Quality – Improves After 1st Quarter Break

Game coverage by Charles Pulliam of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions in Anchorage, Alaska for the 2018 ASAA 1A State Championship Brackets.

Final Score: Girls – King Cove Rookies (50) Vs Scammon Bay Eagles (68) from Friday, March 17th, 2018

Download KSDP’s play by play coverage of the game (MP3, 18 MB, 60 minutes).