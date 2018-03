Download play by play coverage by John Hanson of the Ladies’ 2018 Aleutian Chain Conference Regional Tournament at Chief Ivan Blunka School in New Stuyahok, Alaska.

Girls – Sand Point Lady Eagles (46) vs. Manakotak Lynx (47) on Friday, March 9th, 2018 (MP3, 17MB).

Tournament Schedule here:

http://apradio.org/regionals-new-stuyahok-ladies-regional-bracket/