MP3: King Cove Vs Dillingham – 1A Volleyball Regional Tournament – Championship Game!

The King Cove Rookies take home the Regional Championship and earn a berth to the State Tournament!

At 7pm on 11-16-2018 – King Cove Rookies Vs Dillingham Wolverines – 1A Volleyball Regional Tournament in King Cove – Championship

Download KSDP’s game coverage by Amy Mack and Fanny Jo Newman in King Cove (MP3, 14MB).