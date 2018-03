MP3: South AK Peninsula Cod Update from ADF&G – 03/27/2018

Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s Natura Richardson, Groundfish Management Biologist for the South Alaska Peninsula area spoke with KSDP’s Virgil Porter about the state waters pacific cod season on March 27th, 2018.

Download KSDP’s interview with ADF&G’s Natura Richardson from 2018-03-27 (MP3, 3.2MB)