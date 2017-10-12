MP3+PDF: Sand Point City Council – 10/10/2017

Download KSDP’s recording of the Sand Point City Council meeting from 10/10/2017 (MP3, 20MB)

SAND POINT CITY COUNCIL MEETING AGENDA (PDF, 152K)

CITY CHAMBERS – Regular Meeting – Tuesday, October 10, 2017 7:00 pm

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

CERTIFICATION OF ELECTION/OATH OF OFFICE



CONSENT AGENDA:

1. Minutes: Minutes of Regular Meeting on September 5, 2017

REPORTS:

1. Finance Officer

2. Administrator

3. DPS Director

4. Fire Chief

5. Public Works Director

6. Harbor Master

7. Student Representative

HEARINGS, ORDINANCES AND RESOLUTIONS:

OLD BUSINESS:

1. Airport FAA 139 Certification

NEW BUSINESS:

1. QTT Christmas Potluck Donation Request

2. Building Permit: Bruce Foster Jr.

3. Phone Poll: Brechan Construction Rock Purchase

PUBLIC COMMENTS

COUNCIL COMMENTS

ADJOURNMENT