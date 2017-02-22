PDF: ADF&G – 2017 AK PEN/Chignik Area State-Waters Pacific Cod Opening Dates

The South Alaska Peninsula Area state-waters Pacific cod pot gear season will open at noon March 7, 2017 unless delayed by weather. If the National Weather Service marine forecast for Area 155 issued at 4:00 a.m. on March 7, 2017 contains gale warnings for that day or the following day, the season opening will be delayed 24 hours. Weather delays may continue on a rolling 24-hour basis for seven days, after which the season will open regardless of the weather forecast.

***

The 2017 Chignik Area state-waters Pacific cod pot gear season will open seven days after the CGOA closure, at noon March 2, 2017. The 2017 Chignik Area state-waters Pacific cod jig gear season will open 12:01 a.m. March 15, 2017.

Kodiak, Chignik, and South Alaska Peninsula State-Waters 2017 Pacific Cod Guideline Harvest Levels and Season Dates (PDF 110 kB) – 1/6/17

2017 South Alaska Peninsula Area State-Waters Pacific Cod Season Opening for Pot Gear (PDF 78 kB) – 2/14/17

2017 Chignik Area State-Waters Pacific Cod Opening Dates – 02/22/2017 11:45 AM

The Kodiak, Chignik, and South Alaska Peninsula 2017 state-waters Pacific cod guideline harvest levels (GHLs – pounds) are as follows:

Kodiak

Pot 6,087,452

Jig 6,087,452

Total 12,174,904

Chignik

Pot 7,670,189

Jig 852,243

Total 8,522,432

South Alaska Peninsula

Pot 20,401,820

Jig 3,600,321

Total 24,002,142