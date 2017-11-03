PDF: AEB’s Fish News for November 2nd, 2017

Download the latest issue of Fish News from the Aleutians East Borough.

Reminder: Deadline Approaching

Aleutians East Borough to Sponsor Young Fishers to Summit

The Aleutians East Borough Natural Resources Department will sponsor local fishers to

attend the Alaska Young Fishermen’s Summit, AYFS VII in Anchorage on December

6-8, 2017.

****

Reminder: AEB Fishermen’s Meeting

During the Pacific Marine Expo

Friday, November 17, 2017 10AM

(breakfast served at 9AM)

at the Silver Cloud Hotel

1046 1 st Avenue South, Seattle

9 th floor in the Avenue One South room

Facilitator: Ernie Weiss, Natural Resources Director

Topics for discussion

• The future of AEB fisheries

• Alaska Board of Fisheries issues

• North Pacific Fishery Management Council issues

• 2018 regulatory changes

• Other items of fishermen interest

Special invited guests:

• ADFG Commissioner Sam Cotten

• NPFMC Deputy Director Diana Evans

• WASSIP co-author Eric Volk

Please contact Ernie Weiss at (907) 274-7557 or eweiss@aeboro.org for further

information. www.aebfish.org

