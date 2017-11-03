PDF: AEB’s Fish News for November 2nd, 2017
Reminder: Deadline Approaching
Aleutians East Borough to Sponsor Young Fishers to Summit
The Aleutians East Borough Natural Resources Department will sponsor local fishers to
attend the Alaska Young Fishermen’s Summit, AYFS VII in Anchorage on December
6-8, 2017.
****
Reminder: AEB Fishermen’s Meeting
During the Pacific Marine Expo
Friday, November 17, 2017 10AM
(breakfast served at 9AM)
at the Silver Cloud Hotel
1046 1 st Avenue South, Seattle
9 th floor in the Avenue One South room
Facilitator: Ernie Weiss, Natural Resources Director
Topics for discussion
• The future of AEB fisheries
• Alaska Board of Fisheries issues
• North Pacific Fishery Management Council issues
• 2018 regulatory changes
• Other items of fishermen interest
Special invited guests:
• ADFG Commissioner Sam Cotten
• NPFMC Deputy Director Diana Evans
• WASSIP co-author Eric Volk
Please contact Ernie Weiss at (907) 274-7557 or eweiss@aeboro.org for further
information. www.aebfish.org
