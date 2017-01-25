PDF: AEB’s “Fish News” from January, 25th, 2017 – Fishermen’s Meeting Teleconference
AEB Fishermen’s Meeting Teleconference
Wednesday, February 8, 2017 10AM
TELECONFERENCE audio/participation to be available at the following sites:
King Cove Harbor House, Sand Point Borough office, False Pass City Office, Anchorage AEB office
Tentative Agenda:
– South Peninsula in-season salmon management – Lisa Fox
– North Pacific Fishery Management Council update – Ernie Weiss
– Fishermen discussion
Teleconference sites:
Anchorage & Sand Point AEB offices, King Cove Harbor, False Pass City & ADF&G Kodiak.
Please contact Ernie Weiss at (907) 274-7557 or eweiss@aeboro.org for further information.
