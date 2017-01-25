PDF: AEB’s “Fish News” from January, 25th, 2017 – Fishermen’s Meeting Teleconference

Download the latest “Fish News” from Aleutians East Borough (PDF, .5MB).

Back issues.

AEB Fishermen’s Meeting Teleconference

Wednesday, February 8, 2017 10AM

TELECONFERENCE audio/participation to be available at the following sites:

King Cove Harbor House, Sand Point Borough office, False Pass City Office, Anchorage AEB office

Tentative Agenda:

– South Peninsula in-season salmon management – Lisa Fox

– North Pacific Fishery Management Council update – Ernie Weiss

– Fishermen discussion

Teleconference sites:

Anchorage & Sand Point AEB offices, King Cove Harbor, False Pass City & ADF&G Kodiak.

Please contact Ernie Weiss at (907) 274-7557 or eweiss@aeboro.org for further information.

www.aebfish.org