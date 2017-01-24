PDF: AEB’s “In the Loop” for January 24th, 2017

Download the latest edition of Aleutians East Borough’s “In The Loop” from Jan 24th, 2017 (PDF).

“In The Loop” Back Issues Here:http://www.aleutianseast.org/index.asp?SEC=25D556BD-9F88-42A9-B7B4-A9FDB20ACBFD&Type=B_BASIC

Contents:

– Cold Bay Residents Pull Together as they Respond to an Emergency Landing by Delta Airlines

– Motivational Storyteller, Leadership & Personal Development Expert Inspires Students Teachers in Sand Point

– SWAMC Economic Summit: A Networking Adventure

– New Employee Joins DOT Team in Cold Bay