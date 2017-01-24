PDF: AEB’s “In the Loop” for January 24th, 2017

Delta Airlines sent a second plane at about 2 p.m. on Jan. 14th to transport the passengers to Portland, Oregon. Photo by Rachel D. Kremer.

Download the latest edition of Aleutians East Borough’s “In The Loop” from Jan 24th, 2017 (PDF).

Contents:
– Cold Bay Residents Pull Together as they Respond to an Emergency Landing by Delta Airlines
– Motivational Storyteller, Leadership & Personal Development Expert Inspires Students Teachers in Sand Point
– SWAMC Economic Summit: A Networking Adventure
– New Employee Joins DOT Team in Cold Bay