PDF: AEBSD Board Meeting Agenda for Thursday, April 12th, 2018

Download Agenda (PDF, 1.7 MB)

http://www.apradio.org/news/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/2018-04-12-aebsd.pdf

D. Others in Attendance

ACTION E. Approval of Agenda

ACTION II. Approval of Minutes

A. Regular Meeting, February 23, 2018

INFORMATION III. Recognitions/Presentations

INFORMATION IV. Public Comments 2.1

INFORMATION V. Student Reports 4.1

A. APICDA Trip Report-False Pass

INFORMATION VI. Board Reports 5.2

A. AASB-Tiffany Jackson

B. NSBA-Tiffany Jackson

INFORMATION VII. Superintendent’s Report

A. Report to the Board 3.1

B. District Correspondence

VIII. Business Manager’s Report

ACTION A. Current Financial Report 3.4

INFORMATION IX. Department Reports 3.4

A. Activities Report, Amy Eubank

B. Special Education, Hilary Seifert

C. Technology Director, Nate Julian

X. New Business

ACTION A. 2018-2019 School Calendar 2.5

DISCUSSION B. 2018 School Board Self-Evaluation Results 3.2

DISCUSSION C. 7 Period Vs. 6 Period School Day 4.5

ACTION D. 2018 AASB Policy Updates: 1st Reading 2.2

ACTION E. Aleutian/Pribilof Islands Region Opioid and Substances Misuse Task Force

XI. Personnel

ACTION A. Resignations

ACTION B. New Hires

XII. Board Comments

INFORMATION XIII. Agenda Items for Next Meeting

INFORMATION XIV. Date, Time & Location of Next Meeting

ACTION XV. Adjournment

Our Mission: Aleutians East Borough School District will provide a quality education; skills and opportunities, which meet all

students’ needs, helping them become productive citizens and successful life-long learners through committed community

involvement.

Our Vision: Every student deserves to be surrounded by a culture of high educational expectations. All students are to be valued

and should be treated fairly and respectfully regardless of their background or educational challenges. In order for students to

realize their full potential; Elders, parents, teachers and community members should be involved in students’ by serving as role

models and by assisting in identifying and making available community resources to meet the needs of all students.