PDF: AEBSD – School Board Meeting Agenda for 11/14/2017 at 6PM

PDF: Download the Agenda for the Aleutians East Borough School District Board’s Special Meeting happening on 11/14/2017 at 6PM.

Download the audio: 7 MB, MP3

http://apradio.org/mp3/2017-11-14-aebsd.mp3

Aleutians East Borough School District

P.O. Box 429, Sand Point, Alaska 99661

Ph. 907-383- 5222 FAX 907-383- 3496

Serving the children in the Alaskan communities of: Akutan, False Pass, King Cove, and Sand Point

www.aebsd.org

Michael Seifert, Superintendent

Aleutians East Borough School District

Special Meeting of the School Board – Tuesday, November 14, 2017 @ 6:00 pm

Regular Meeting will be held at the District Office – Video Conference at all School Sites

Special Meeting Agenda

I. Opening

A. Call to Order

B. Pledge of Allegiance

D. Roll Call & Establishment of Quorum

E. Others in Attendance

ACTION – F. Approval of Agenda

II. New Business

ACTION A. King Cove School Senior Class Trip Request 2.5

ACTION B. Sand Point School Senior Class Trip Request 2.5

ACTION B. AEBSD Curriculum 2.3

INFORMATION XIII. Board Comments

INFORMATION XIV. Agenda Items for Next Meeting

INFORMATION XV. Date, Time & Location of Next Meeting

ACTION XVI. Adjournment

Our Mission: Aleutians East Borough School District will provide a quality education; skills and opportunities, which meet all students’ needs, helping them become productive citizens and successful life-long learners through committed community involvement.

Our Vision: Every student deserves to be surrounded by a culture of high educational expectations. All students are to be valued and should be treated fairly and respectfully regardless of their background or educational challenges. In order for students to realize their full potential; Elders, parents, teachers and community members should be involved in students’ by serving as role models and by assisting in identifying and making available community resources to meet the needs of all students.