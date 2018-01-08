PDF: Aleutians East Borough Assembly Agenda for Meeting on January 11th, 2018

Aleutians East Borough Assembly Meeting Agenda

(packet available on website www.aleutianseast.org)

Date: Thursday, January 11, 2018

Time: Workshop: 1:00 p.m. – Meeting: 3:00 p.m.

Location: By teleconference in each designated community location below:

King Cove AEB office, Akutan -city office, Sand Point – AEB office, Anchorage office – 3380 C St., Nelson Lagoon Corp., Cold Bay Library, False Pass-city office

All communities will be provided with conference calling information for the designated location in your community. Public comments on agenda items will take place immediately after the adoption of the agenda. Additional public comments can be made at the end of the meeting.

ASSEMBLY MEETING AGENDA

1. Roll Call & Establishment of Quorum.

2. Adoption of the Agenda.

3. Community Roll Call and Public Comment on Agenda Items.

4. Minutes.

– December 14, 2017 Assembly Meeting Minutes.

5. Financial Reports.

– December, Financial Reports.

– November, Investment Report.

6. Consent Agenda.

– Resolution 18-21, Assembly selecting and promoting capital projects for the health, safety and welfare of its residents.

– Resolution 18-22, Assembly authorizing the Mayor to negotiate and execute a helicopter services amendment with Maritime Helicopters, Inc. to provide helicopter services between the Akutan airport on Akun Island and the Community of Akutan.

– Resolution 18-23, Assembly in support of changing the transferability of limited entry salmon permits by allowing an additional name on the permit.

– Introduction Ordinance 18-04, amending Title 40, Chapter 40.05 of the AEB Code of Ordinance, adding new section 40.05.105 to provide a platting board. Introduction Ordinance 18-05, amending the operating and capital budget for fiscal year 2018.

7. Public Hearings.

– Ordinance 18-02, adding new Chapter 2.18.010, Borough Administrator.

8. Ordinances.

9. Resolutions.

10. New Business.

– Discussion of letters of support for Board of Fisheries and NPFMC candidates.

11. Reports and Updates.

12. Assembly Comments.

13. Public Comments.

14. Next Meeting Date.

15. Adjournment.