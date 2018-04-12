MP3+PDF: Aleutians East Borough Assembly Agenda+Packet for Meeting on April 12th, 2018

Download the audio of the Aleutians East Borough Assembly meeting on April 12th, 2018 (MP3, 30 MB, 120 Minutes).

http://apradio.org/mp3/2018-04-12-aeb-assembly.mp3

Download the Aleutians East Borough Assembly’s:

AGENDA (PDF, 108 KB)

http://www.aleutianseast.org/vertical/sites/%7BEBDABE05-9D39-4ED4-98D4-908383A7714A%7D/uploads/APRIL_12_2018_ASSEMBLY_AGENDA_MTG.pdf

PACKET (PDF, 12 MB)

http://www.aleutianseast.org/vertical/sites/%7BEBDABE05-9D39-4ED4-98D4-908383A7714A%7D/uploads/APRIL_12_2018_ASSEMBLY_MEETING_PACKET.pdf

Date: Thursday, April 12, 2018

Time: Workshop: 1:00 p.m. Meeting: 3:00 p.m.

Location: By teleconference in each designated community location below:

King Cove AEB office

Nelson Lagoon Corp.

False Pass-city office

Sand Point AEB office

Akutan -city office

Cold Bay Library

Anchorage office – 3380 C St

All communities will be provided with conference calling information for the designated location in your community. Public comments on agenda items will take place immediately after the adoption of the agenda. The meeting will also be broadcast on KSDP Public Radio. Additional public comments can be made at the end of the meeting.

1. Roll Call & Establishment of Quorum.

2. Adoption of the Agenda.

3. Community Roll Call and Public Comment on Agenda Items.

4. Speaker: U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan will give a Washington D.C. update and provide an opportunity for questions/answers on federal issues.

5. Presentation honoring previous AEB Mayor, Stanley Mack on his efforts to construct the King Cove Access Road Project by presenting him with the pen U.S. Secretary Of The Interior, Ryan Zinke used to sign the Land Exchange Agreement.

PLATTING BOARD AGENDA

6. Public Hearing, Resolution 18-01, approving the preliminary plat for Port Moller Cannery Subdivision, creating Lots 1, 2, 3, and 4.

7. Adjourn

8. Minutes.

– March 8, 2018 Assembly Meeting Minutes.

9. Financial Reports.

– March Financial Report.

– February, Investment Report.

10. Consent Agenda.

– Resolution 18-30, authorizing the mayor to negotiate and execute a contract extension with DOWL to provide professional engineering, project management and construction management services for the Aleutians East Borough.

– Resolution 18-31, expressing concern over reductions to National Weather Service (NWS) jobs and public services in Alaska and recommending that the NWS preserve and expand services in Cold Bay, Alaska and other rural communities.

– Resolution 18-32, approving the participation in the FY19 Community Assistance Program.

– Resolution 18-33, relating to disposal of surplus, obsolete, or unneeded supplies.

– Introduction Ordinance 18-09, amending Title 2, Section 2.04.060, Advisory Members, of the Aleutians East Borough Code to amend Section 2.04.060(E) and provide a new Section 2.04.060(K), Student Representative.

11. Ordinances.

– Introduction Ordinance 18-10, appropriating $4,440,000 from the Aleutians East Borough General Fund into specific federally supported projects and reimbursing the Borough for costs of sale, and previously funded King Cove Access Project costs.

12. Resolutions.

13. Old Business.

14. New Business.

15. Reports and Updates.

16. Assembly Comments.

17. Public Comments.

18. Next Meeting Date.

19. Adjournment.