PDF: Aleutians East Borough Assembly Meeting Agenda – 3pm on February 9, 2017

KSDP will record & air the meeting.

Download the Aleutians East Borough Assembly Meeting Agenda AND Packet – 3pm on February 9, 2017 (PDF, 4.3MB)

Date: Thursday, February 9, 2017

Time – Workshop: 1:30 p.m. – Meeting: 3:00 p.m.

Location: By teleconference in each community location below: King Cove AEB office, False Pass-city office, Sand Point – AEB office, Akutan -city office, Cold Bay-city library, Nelson Lagoon Corp. office, & AEB Anchorage office (3380 C St.)

All communities will be provided with conference calling information for the designated location in your community. Public comments on agenda items will take place immediately after the adoption of the agenda. Additional public comments can be made at the end of the meeting.

ASSEMBLY MEETING AGENDA

1. Roll Call & Establishment of Quorum.

2. Adoption of the Agenda.

3. Community Roll Call and Public Comment on Agenda Items.

4. Minutes.

– January 12, 2017 Assembly Meeting Minutes.

5. Financial Reports.

– Financial Reports, January2016.

– Investment Report, December 2016.

6. Consent Agenda

– Resolution 17-15, FMA2, adopting an alternative allocation method for the FY17 Shared Fisheries Business Tax Program for FMA 2.

– Resolution 17-16, FMA3, adopting an alternative allocation method for the FY17 Shared Fisheries Business Tax Program for FMA 3.

– Resolution 17-19, A Resolution of the Aleutians East Borough Assembly in support of Congressional appropriation to address the 2016 fishery disaster determination by the Secretary of Commerce.

7. Ordinances.

– Introduction Ordinance 17-04, Amending the Operating and Capital Budget for FY17.

8. Resolutions.

– Resolution 17-17, A Resolution by the Aleutians East Borough Assembly authorizing the transfer of the Robert E. “Babe” Newman Harbor from the Aleutians East Borough to the City of King Cove.

– Resolution 17-18, A Resolution of the Aleutians East Borough authorizing the Borough Mayor to enter into a Memorandum of Agreement with the City of King Cove for the King Cove Access Project.

9. Old Business. None

10. New Business None

11. Reports and Updates.

12. Assembly Comments.

13. Public Comments.

14. Next Meeting Date.

15. Adjournment.