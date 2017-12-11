Aleutians East Agenda Assembly Meeting

PDF: Agenda (110KB) – Agenda+Packet (3MB)

(packet available on website www.aleutianseast.org)

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2017

Meeting Time: 3:30 p.m. (no workshop)

Location:

Anchorage office building (3380 C St.) and by teleconference in each designated community location below:

King Cove AEB office

False Pass-city office

Sand Point – AEB office

Akutan -city office

Nelson Lagoon Corp.

Cold Bay Library

All communities will be provided with conference calling information for the designated location in your community. Public comments on agenda items will take place immediately after the adoption of the agenda. Additional public comments can be made at the end of the meeting.

ASSEMBLY MEETING AGENDA

1. Roll Call & Establishment of Quorum.

2. Adoption of the Agenda.

3. Swearing in newly appointed Assembly Member, Chris Emrich.

3. Community Roll Call and Public Comment on Agenda Items.

4. Minutes.

– November 9, 2017 Assembly Meeting Minutes.

5. Financial Reports.

– November, Financial Reports.

– October, Investment Report.

6. Consent Agenda.

– Resolution 18-13, authorizing the mayor to negotiate and execute a contract agreement with Hickey and Associates for lobbying/consulting services for 2018.

– Resolution 18-14, adopting an alternative allocation method for the FY18 Shared Fisheries Business Tax Program for FMA 2.

– Resolution 18-15, adopting an alternative allocation method for the FY18 Shared Fisheries Business Tax Program for FMA 3.

– Resolution 18-16, recognizing Ken McHugh for his years of service as an Assembly Member.

– Introduction Ordinance 18-02, adding new Chapter 2.18.010, Borough Administrator.



7. Public Hearings.

– Public Hearing Ordinance 18-03, Amending Title 3 to add 3.02.031, Surplus Property.

8. Resolutions.

– Resolution 18-17, a resolution of the Aleutians East Borough Assembly approving a grant to the City of Akutan for the Akutan Harbor Utility Project in an amount not to exceed $212,500.

– Resolution 18-18, a resolution of the Aleutians East Borough Assembly authorizing the borough Mayor to negotiate and execute an agreement with Hoverlink, LLC.

– Resolution 18-19, a resolution of the Aleutians East Borough Assembly authorizing the Borough Mayor to negotiate and enter into a purchase/sale agreement with JSC “Circle Maritime Invest” for the used hovercraft named Suna-X, including spare parts and materials in the amount of $4,440,000 with a return for credit option by the Borough or its agent.

9. Old Business.

10. New Business.

– 2018 Advisory Appointments.

11. Reports and Updates.

12. Assembly Comments.

13. Public Comments.

14. Next Meeting Date.

15. Adjournment.