DOWNLOAD PDF (57KB): Aleutians East Borough

Planning Session Agenda

December 13-15, 2017

Aleutian Pribilof Island Association Building

1131 East International Road

Anchorage, AK 99518

Wednesday, December 13, 2017

8:00 a.m. – 8:45 a.m. Welcome and Introduction

8:45 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Communication Discussion

– GCI – Presenter: Dan Boyette, Vice President, Wireless Services

– TelAlaska – Presenter: Dave Goggins, President

9:30 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. Break

9:45 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Fisheries Discussion

– Peter Pan Seafoods – Presenter: Dale Schwarzmiller, Vice President Alaska Production

– Trident Seafoods – Presenter: Joe Plesha, Chief Legal Officer or Stefanie Moreland, Director of Governmental Relations and Seafood Sustainability

– Aleutia – Presenter: Karen Montoya, Executive Director

10:30 a.m. – 11:15a.m. Transportation Discussion

– Pen Air – Presenter: Danny Seybert, CEO

– Grant Aviation – Presenter: Austin Engebretson, Vice President of Airline Operations

11:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Break

11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

– Aleutians East Borough School District Presentation – Presenter: Michael Seifert, Superintendent

– Eastern Aleutian Tribes Presentation – Presenter: Jennifer Harrison, CEO

12:15 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. Lunch (provided)

12:45 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. Borough Financial Presentation

– Alaska Permanent Capital Management – Presenter: Blake Phillips, CFA

– Newhouse & Vogler – Presenter: Jim Newhouse, CPA, Manager

– State Budget Discussion – Presenter: Mark Hickey, Borough Lobbyist

1:45 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Break

2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Community Presentations

– Akutan – Presenter: Joe Bereskin, Mayor

– Cold Bay – Presenter: Dailey Schaack, Mayor

– False Pass – Presenter: Chris Emrich, Administrator/Clerk

3:30 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. Break

3:45 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Community Presentations

– King Cove – Presenter: Dave Bash, Council Member

– Nelson Lagoon – Presenter: Samantha McNeley, Bookkeeper

– Sand Point – Presenter: Glen Gardner Jr, Mayor and Tiffany Jackson, Executive Director of the Qagan Tayagungin Tribe



Thursday, December 14, 2017

8:00 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.

Review of Day 1

8:15 a.m. – 8:45 a.m. Borough Presentation – Presenter: Anne Bailey, Administrator

8:45 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Break

9:00 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. Borough Presentation – Presenter: Mayor Alvin D. Osterback

9:15 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. Strategic Planning: Introduction to Planning Process & Lessons Learned

10:45 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Break

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Strategic Planning: Purpose, Vision, Values Development

12:00 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. Lunch (provided)

12:45 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Strategic Planning: Purpose, Vision, Values Development

Friday, December 15, 2017

8:00 a.m. – 8:15 a.m. Review of Day 2

8:15 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. Strategic Planning: Review and Categorize Community Assessments

9:45 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Break

10:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Strategic Planning: Environmental Scan

11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Lunch (provided)

12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Strategic Planning: Create Strategic

2:00 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. Break

2:15 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. Strategic Planning: Create Strategic Agenda Continued

3:45 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Break

4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Strategic Planning: Create Strategic Agenda Continued

4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Planning Work Session Overview