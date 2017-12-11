PDF: Aleutians East Borough Planning Session Agenda – Dec. 13-15, 2017
Aleutians East Borough
Planning Session Agenda
December 13-15, 2017
Aleutian Pribilof Island Association Building
1131 East International Road
Anchorage, AK 99518
Wednesday, December 13, 2017
8:00 a.m. – 8:45 a.m. Welcome and Introduction
8:45 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Communication Discussion
– GCI – Presenter: Dan Boyette, Vice President, Wireless Services
– TelAlaska – Presenter: Dave Goggins, President
9:30 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. Break
9:45 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Fisheries Discussion
– Peter Pan Seafoods – Presenter: Dale Schwarzmiller, Vice President Alaska Production
– Trident Seafoods – Presenter: Joe Plesha, Chief Legal Officer or Stefanie Moreland, Director of Governmental Relations and Seafood Sustainability
– Aleutia – Presenter: Karen Montoya, Executive Director
10:30 a.m. – 11:15a.m. Transportation Discussion
– Pen Air – Presenter: Danny Seybert, CEO
– Grant Aviation – Presenter: Austin Engebretson, Vice President of Airline Operations
11:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Break
11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
– Aleutians East Borough School District Presentation – Presenter: Michael Seifert, Superintendent
– Eastern Aleutian Tribes Presentation – Presenter: Jennifer Harrison, CEO
12:15 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. Lunch (provided)
12:45 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. Borough Financial Presentation
– Alaska Permanent Capital Management – Presenter: Blake Phillips, CFA
– Newhouse & Vogler – Presenter: Jim Newhouse, CPA, Manager
– State Budget Discussion – Presenter: Mark Hickey, Borough Lobbyist
1:45 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Break
2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Community Presentations
– Akutan – Presenter: Joe Bereskin, Mayor
– Cold Bay – Presenter: Dailey Schaack, Mayor
– False Pass – Presenter: Chris Emrich, Administrator/Clerk
3:30 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. Break
3:45 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Community Presentations
– King Cove – Presenter: Dave Bash, Council Member
– Nelson Lagoon – Presenter: Samantha McNeley, Bookkeeper
– Sand Point – Presenter: Glen Gardner Jr, Mayor and Tiffany Jackson, Executive Director of the Qagan Tayagungin Tribe
Thursday, December 14, 2017
8:00 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.
Review of Day 1
8:15 a.m. – 8:45 a.m. Borough Presentation – Presenter: Anne Bailey, Administrator
8:45 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Break
9:00 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. Borough Presentation – Presenter: Mayor Alvin D. Osterback
9:15 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. Strategic Planning: Introduction to Planning Process & Lessons Learned
10:45 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Break
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Strategic Planning: Purpose, Vision, Values Development
12:00 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. Lunch (provided)
12:45 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Strategic Planning: Purpose, Vision, Values Development
Friday, December 15, 2017
8:00 a.m. – 8:15 a.m. Review of Day 2
8:15 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. Strategic Planning: Review and Categorize Community Assessments
9:45 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Break
10:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Strategic Planning: Environmental Scan
11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Lunch (provided)
12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Strategic Planning: Create Strategic
2:00 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. Break
2:15 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. Strategic Planning: Create Strategic Agenda Continued
3:45 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Break
4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Strategic Planning: Create Strategic Agenda Continued
4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Planning Work Session Overview