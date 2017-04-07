PDF: Aleutians East Borough School District – Special Meeting of the School Board
Aleutians East Borough School District – Special Meeting of the School Board
Thursday, April 6 th , 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Location: Sand Point, District Office
And by Teleconference
Special Meeting Agenda
I. Opening
A. Call to Order
B. Pledge of Allegiance
C. Roll Call & Establishment of Quorum
D. Others in Attendance
E. Approval of Agenda
II. New Business
A. FY18-20 E-Rate
B. Akutan APICDA Proposal
C. False Pass APICDA Trip Request
III. Personnel
A. New Hires
INFORMATION X. Board Member Comments
INFORMATION XIV. Adjournment