PDF: Aleutians East Borough’s “Fish News” for Feb. 21, 2017
AEB Fishermen’s Meeting Teleconference
2017 State-Waters Pacific Cod Pre-season meeting
Wednesday March 1 • 2017 10AM
audio/participation to be available at the following sites: King Cove Harbor House, Sand Point AEB Borough, Anchorage AEB office & ADF&G Kodiak
Presenter: Nat Nichols, ADF&G Area Groundfish manager