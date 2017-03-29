PDF: EAT Report for February – March, 2017

Dr. Grant Humphreys, SCF Optometrist, visiting King Cove February 27 – March 3, 2017

Download the EAT Report for February – March, 2017 (PDF)



Service

• Adak – Upcoming Services:

• March 26 – April 9 th – Dr. Michael Costa and Gabby Costa, Dental Assistant

• March 26 – 30 th – Dr. Lesniak, SCF Optometrist

• April 27 – 30 th – Eric Einspruch, BH consultant, and Robin Gould, Special Projects/Grants Manager to complete BH community survey

• Akutan – Upcoming Services:

• April 7 – 14 th – Dr. Michael Costa and Gabby Costa, Dental Assistant

• Cold Bay – Upcoming Services:

• March 25 – 27 th – Jennifer Harrison, CEO

• March 29 th – April 3 rd – Ben Steward, DHAT, and Kathy Bear, Dental Assistant

• April 14-15 th – Ben Steward, DHAT, and Kathy Bear, Dental Assistant

• April 26 – May 2 nd – Tina Cloyd, HR Director

• April 30 th – Board Committee Meeting (Board and Directors)

• April 30 th – Community Potluck

• May 1 st – Board Meeting

• False Pass – Upcoming Services:

• March 27 – April 3 rd – Jennifer Harrison, CEO

• March 29 th – Community Potluck

• April 3 – 14 th – Ben Steward, DHAT, and Kathy Bear, Dental Assistant

• April 19 – 21 st – Rita Kittoe, Public Health Nurse

• King Cove – Upcoming Services:

• March 18 th – May 15 th – David Modde, BH Clinician

April 3 – 8 th – Dr. Danita Koehler, Medical Director

April 10 – May 15 th – Dr. Michael Smith

April 11 – 14 th – Rita Kittoe, Public Health Nurse

• Nelson Lagoon – Upcoming Services:

• April 15 – 22 nd – Ben Steward, DHAT, and Kathy Bear, Dental Assistant

• May 2 – 4 th – Brant Mursch, Finance Director

• Sand Point – Upcoming Services:

• March 6 – 24 th – Dr. Costa and Gabby Costa, Dental Assistant

• April 17 – 21 st – Dr. Melodie Isgro, BH&W Director

• April 17 – 29 th – SCF Dental Team

• April 24 – 29 th – Dr. Daniel Hartman, SCF Village Doc