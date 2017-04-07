PDF: Friday Flyer for April 7th, 2017 from Sand Point School

Download the Friday Flyer for April 7th, 2017 from Sand Point School (1.25MB PDF)

SAT OFFERS TWO SPRING TEST DATES

If you are interested in taking the SAT, there are two spring dates available:

May 6th and June 3rd.

You can register online by establishing a Collegeboard.com account. You may be eligible for a fee waiver as well. Please feel free to contact Jerri Nyberg at Sand Point School if you would like further information.

SENIOR CLASS BAKE SALE!

The Class of 2017 will be holding a bake sale at the AC Store from 11-2 on Sunday, April 9th. This will be the final fundraiser for our seniors, so please come up to the store and support our students. Thank you, from Dantezza, Abe, Josh B, Josh S, Jonathan, Madison, and Michael. Oreos, cakes, pies, easter bread, and more!

NO Boys / Girls Club

On April 11, 12 & 13th. Sorry for the inconvenience. Elizabeth P.

Last Day of School

…

41 Days Away!