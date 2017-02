PDF: Friday Flyer for February 17th, 2017

Download Sand Point School’s Friday Flyer for February 17th, 2017 (PDF, 1.3MB)

Calendar:

02/16 – Class of 2017 $10 Prize Raffle begins

02/17 – Girls Basketball @ Home 6:00 PM, Senior night! Boys Basketball @ KVC. 7:30 PM Go Eagles!

02/18 – Happy Birthday Morgan!

02/19 – Happy Birthday Seth!

02/20 – Happy Birthday Boston!

02/22 – Happy Birthday Mrs. Settles!

02/24 – SDP Basketball Girls & Boys @ Port Alsworth

02/25 – Happy Birthday Julian!

02/27 – No School Teacher Inservice

03/08 – Happy Birthday Ms. Eubank! Class of 2017 Prize Raffle ends

03/08-11 – Girls Basketball Regionals @ King Cove. Boys Basketball Regionals @ Manokotak

03/15 – Happy Birthday Slater & Dr. Seifert!

03/15-18 – 1A State Basketball @ Alaska Airlines Center – Anchorage

03/17 – Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

03/18 – Happy Birthday Vivian!

03/21 – Happy Birthday Joseph O. & Scott Morgan!

03/23 – Happy Birthday Carson!

03/27 – Happy Birthday Harmony!

03/31 – Happy Birthday Mrs. Julian!