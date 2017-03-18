PDF: Friday Flyer for March 17th, 2017

Download the Friday Flyer Template from 3.17.17 (PDF)

Ballet Tea

Please join the Sand Point School ballet dancers for a Ballet Tea at the school Saturday, March 25th at 3:00 pm. There will be light refreshments and a short performance.

Native Youth Olympics Practice

4:30 Mon-Fri until the play is out! Top 2 athletes qualify for State Competition at the end of April

2017 Yearbook On Sale Now!

It’s time to secure your yearbook for delivery in May of 2017. We will have a traditional signing party to celebrate. Contact us if you’d like to purchase a dedicated space in which to put an ad or other personalized article The cost is $50 a page, as space is limited.