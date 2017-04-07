PDF: “In the Loop” for April 6th, 2017 from AEB
Posted on: April 7th, 2017 | Author: Virgil | Filed under: Aleutians East Borough, Community Window, In The Loop - newsletter
Download “In the Loop” for April 6th, 2017 courtesy of the Aleutians East Borough (PDF).
Contents:
– Highlights from the 2017 Southwest Alaska Municipal Conference
– Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott: Demand a Finalized Fiscal Budget for Alaska
– Legislators Discuss Alaska’s Budget Crisis
– ADF&G Commissioner Sam Cotten Updates SWAMC on Fisheries
– Panel Members Share Perspectives on Threats and Opportunities to the Alaska Seafood Industry
– Founder & Publisher of SeafoodNews.com Presents a Global Perspective on Fisheries
– Rural Justice: New Approaches to Keeping Us Safe
– Opioid Epidemic and Understanding the Disease
– Candace Nielsen Elected to SWAMC Board
– Public Notice – Intent to File an Application with the USDA, Rural Development.
– Eastern Aleutian Tribes Monthly Report March 2017