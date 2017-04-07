PDF: “In the Loop” for April 6th, 2017 from AEB

Lt. Governor Byron Mallott said because the legislature didn’t reach a fiscal solution in 2015 and 2016, Alaska is going backwards while the rest of the world is advancing.

Download “In the Loop” for April 6th, 2017 courtesy of the Aleutians East Borough (PDF).

Contents:
– Highlights from the 2017 Southwest Alaska Municipal Conference
– Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott: Demand a Finalized Fiscal Budget for Alaska
– Legislators Discuss Alaska’s Budget Crisis
– ADF&G Commissioner Sam Cotten Updates SWAMC on Fisheries
– Panel Members Share Perspectives on Threats and Opportunities to the Alaska Seafood Industry
– Founder & Publisher of SeafoodNews.com Presents a Global Perspective on Fisheries
– Rural Justice: New Approaches to Keeping Us Safe
– Opioid Epidemic and Understanding the Disease
– Candace Nielsen Elected to SWAMC Board
– Public Notice – Intent to File an Application with the USDA, Rural Development.
– Eastern Aleutian Tribes Monthly Report March 2017