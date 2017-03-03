PDF: “In The Loop” from Feb. 28, 2017 via Aleutians East Borough
Download “In The Loop” from Feb. 28, 2017 (PDF, 1 MB) courtesy of the Aleutians East Borough.
Contents:
– Sea Lion Attacks Fisherman at Dock in Sand Point
– Sand Point Police Chief John Lucking to Retire
– AEB School District Board President Tiffany Jackson Attends NSBA Symposium and Advocacy Institute
– Paige Kremer Promoted to Consumer Affairs Manager for PenAir
– Steven Rothy Promoted as PenAir’s Customer Service Manager in Cold Bay
– Position Available! Position Title: Borough Administrator
Got News?
If you have news you’d like to share or if you’d like to subscribe, please email ltanis@aeboro.org or call Laura Tanis at (907) 274-7579.