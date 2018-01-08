PDF: Sand Point City Council Agenda for Meeting on January 9th, 2018

PDF (10.5MB): SAND POINT CITY COUNCIL MEETING AGENDA
CITY CHAMBERS – Regular Meeting for Tuesday, January 9, 2017 7:00 pm

CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
APPROVAL OF AGENDA

CONSENT AGENDA:
1. Minutes: Minutes of Regular Meeting on December 12, 2017

REPORTS:

1. Finance Officer
2. Administrator
3. DPS Director
4. Fire Chief
5. Public Works Director
6. Harbor Master
7. Student Representative

HEARINGS, ORDINANCES AND RESOLUTIONS:
1. Ordinance 2017-06: Budget Amendment – 2 nd Reading
2. Ordinance 2017-07: Permanent Fund Reserve Account Deposit – 2 nd Reading
3. Ordinance 2018-01: Adopting Sand Point Comprehensive Community Development Plan: 1 st Reading

OLD BUSINESS:
1. Airport Certification
2. New City Administrator Transition Schedule

NEW BUSINESS:
1. Grove Maintenance
2. Phone / Internet System

PUBLIC COMMENTS
COUNCIL COMMENTS
ADJOURNMENT