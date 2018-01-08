PDF: Sand Point City Council Agenda for Meeting on January 9th, 2018

Download past agendas & packets here:

http://www.sandpointak.com/2017-city-council-meeting-packets.html

PDF (10.5MB): SAND POINT CITY COUNCIL MEETING AGENDA

CITY CHAMBERS – Regular Meeting for Tuesday, January 9, 2017 7:00 pm

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

CONSENT AGENDA:

1. Minutes: Minutes of Regular Meeting on December 12, 2017

REPORTS:

1. Finance Officer

2. Administrator

3. DPS Director

4. Fire Chief

5. Public Works Director

6. Harbor Master

7. Student Representative

HEARINGS, ORDINANCES AND RESOLUTIONS:

1. Ordinance 2017-06: Budget Amendment – 2 nd Reading

2. Ordinance 2017-07: Permanent Fund Reserve Account Deposit – 2 nd Reading

3. Ordinance 2018-01: Adopting Sand Point Comprehensive Community Development Plan: 1 st Reading

OLD BUSINESS:

1. Airport Certification

2. New City Administrator Transition Schedule

NEW BUSINESS:

1. Grove Maintenance

2. Phone / Internet System

PUBLIC COMMENTS

COUNCIL COMMENTS

ADJOURNMENT