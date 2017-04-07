PDF: Sand Point City Council Meeting Agenda for April 11th, 2017

Download the Sand Point City Council Meeting Agenda & Packet for April 11th, 2017 (PDF)

SAND POINT CITY COUNCIL MEETING AGENDA

CITY CHAMBERS

Regular Meeting

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 7:00 pm

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

CONSENT AGENDA:

1. Minutes: Minutes of Regular Meeting on March 14, 2017

REPORTS:

1. Finance Officer

2. Administrator

3. DPS Director

4. Fire Chief

5. Public Works Director

6. Harbor Master

7. Student Representative

HEARINGS, ORDINANCES AND RESOLUTIONS:

1. Mayor’s Proclamation: Sand Point Lady Eagles Day April 14, 2017

OLD BUSINESS:

NEW BUSINESS:

1. FY16 Audit Results

2. Alaska USA CD Maturity

PUBLIC COMMENTS

EXECUTIVE SESSION

COUNCIL COMMENTS

ADJOURNMENT

THERE IS A WORKSHOP FOR THIS MEETING AT 2 P.M. – SAME DAY IN CITY CHAMBERS