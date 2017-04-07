PDF: Sand Point City Council Meeting Agenda for April 11th, 2017
Download the Sand Point City Council Meeting Agenda & Packet for April 11th, 2017 (PDF)
SAND POINT CITY COUNCIL MEETING AGENDA
CITY CHAMBERS
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, April 11, 2017 7:00 pm
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
CONSENT AGENDA:
1. Minutes: Minutes of Regular Meeting on March 14, 2017
REPORTS:
1. Finance Officer
2. Administrator
3. DPS Director
4. Fire Chief
5. Public Works Director
6. Harbor Master
7. Student Representative
HEARINGS, ORDINANCES AND RESOLUTIONS:
1. Mayor’s Proclamation: Sand Point Lady Eagles Day April 14, 2017
OLD BUSINESS:
NEW BUSINESS:
1. FY16 Audit Results
2. Alaska USA CD Maturity
PUBLIC COMMENTS
EXECUTIVE SESSION
COUNCIL COMMENTS
ADJOURNMENT
THERE IS A WORKSHOP FOR THIS MEETING AT 2 P.M. – SAME DAY IN CITY CHAMBERS