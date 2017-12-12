PDF: Sand Point City Council Meeting Agenda on 12/12/2017
Download PDF (6MB):
http://www.sandpointak.com/uploads/2/7/6/7/27677223/december_12_207_city_of_sand_point_council_meeting.pdf
SAND POINT CITY COUNCIL
MEETING AGENDA
CITY CHAMBERS
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, December 12, 2017 7:00 pm
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
CONSENT AGENDA:
1. Minutes:
Minutes of Regular Meeting on October 10, 2017
REPORTS:
1. Finance Officer
2. Administrator
3. DPS Director
4. Fire Chief
5. Public Works Director
6. Harbor Master
7. Student Representative
HEARINGS, ORDINANCES AND RESOLUTIONS:
1. 2017-06: Budget Amendment – 1st Reading
2. 2017-07: Permanent Fund Reserve Account Deposit – 1st Reading
3. Resolution 17-07: FFY 2018 Shared Fisheries Business Tax Program
OLD BUSINESS:
1. Airport Certification Postponed.
NEW BUSINESS:
1. Boys & Girls Club Donation Request
2. Building Permit: Amy Eubank
3. 2018 Lease Renewals
4. Kendrick Equipment Quote
5. Phone / Internet System
6. DPS Taser Usage
7. Drug Task Force Investigator Position
8. Lobbyist Mark Hickey Contract
9. City Administrator Replacement
PUBLIC COMMENTS
COUNCIL COMMENTS
ADJOURNMENT
THERE IS A WORKSHOP FOR THIS MEETING AT 2 P.M. – SAME DAY IN CITY CHAMBERS
MAYOR
Mayor Glen Gardner Jr. – Office Exp. 2020
COUNCIL MEMBERS
Danny Cumberlidge – Seat A – Exp. 2019
Allan Starnes – Seat B – Exp. 2020
Shirley Brown – Seat C – Exp. 2019
Jack Foster Jr. – Seat D – Exp. 2020
Marita Gundersen – Seat E – Exp. 2018
Emil Mobeck – Seat F – Exp. 2018