PDF: Sand Point City Council Meeting Agenda on 12/12/2017

SAND POINT CITY COUNCIL

MEETING AGENDA

CITY CHAMBERS

Regular Meeting

Tuesday, December 12, 2017 7:00 pm

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

CONSENT AGENDA:

1. Minutes:

Minutes of Regular Meeting on October 10, 2017

REPORTS:

1. Finance Officer

2. Administrator

3. DPS Director

4. Fire Chief

5. Public Works Director

6. Harbor Master

7. Student Representative

HEARINGS, ORDINANCES AND RESOLUTIONS:

1. 2017-06: Budget Amendment – 1st Reading

2. 2017-07: Permanent Fund Reserve Account Deposit – 1st Reading

3. Resolution 17-07: FFY 2018 Shared Fisheries Business Tax Program

OLD BUSINESS:

1. Airport Certification Postponed.

NEW BUSINESS:

1. Boys & Girls Club Donation Request

2. Building Permit: Amy Eubank

3. 2018 Lease Renewals

4. Kendrick Equipment Quote

5. Phone / Internet System

6. DPS Taser Usage

7. Drug Task Force Investigator Position

8. Lobbyist Mark Hickey Contract

9. City Administrator Replacement

PUBLIC COMMENTS

COUNCIL COMMENTS

ADJOURNMENT

THERE IS A WORKSHOP FOR THIS MEETING AT 2 P.M. – SAME DAY IN CITY CHAMBERS

MAYOR

Mayor Glen Gardner Jr. – Office Exp. 2020

COUNCIL MEMBERS

Danny Cumberlidge – Seat A – Exp. 2019

Allan Starnes – Seat B – Exp. 2020

Shirley Brown – Seat C – Exp. 2019

Jack Foster Jr. – Seat D – Exp. 2020

Marita Gundersen – Seat E – Exp. 2018

Emil Mobeck – Seat F – Exp. 2018