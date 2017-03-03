Download Sand Point School’s Friday Flyer for Feb. 3rd, 2017 (PDF, 800 K)

Reminder for Parents:

March 8th: End of Quarter 3, Regular School Day

March 9th: No School for Students & Work Day for Teachers

March 10th: Vacation Day No School for Students or Staff

March 16th: Minimum Day 1:00 PM Release Parent-Teacher Conferences 5:00-7:00 PM

March 17th: Minimum Day 1:00 PM Release Parent-Teacher Conferences 1:30-3:30 PM

Free Homework Pass to all Junior High and High School Students IF a parent comes to conferences and gets their student’s schedule initialed by all of their teachers.

Who Wants a Guinea Pig?

– Mrs. Sargent is looking for a home for her guinea pig Pudding aka The Guinea Pig. She is free and comes with food, hay, cage, newspapers and treats. Contact Mrs. Sargent at the school or on Facebook if you are interested. Thanks!