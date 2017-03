Download Sand Point School’s “Friday Flyer” for March 24th, 2017 (PDF)

Sand Point Theater Department is proud to present:

“Once Upon A Crime; The Trial Of Goldilocks”

6pm on Friday, March 31 at the Sand Point School. Tickets are on sale for $20 Single or $35 a couple. Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy a night out! Tickets are limited, be sure to purchase them soon.