PDF: Sand Point School’s Wednesday Flyer for 3/14/2018

Download Sand Point School’s Wednesday Flyer from Wednesday, March 14th, 2018 (PDF, 1.1MB).

Family Literacy Night on Friday, March 23rd 5:00-6:00 at the Sand Point School Library for Grades K-6th and Family

Reading: “Rechenka’s Eggs” by Patricia Polacco

This is a beautiful story about a goose, a Babushka, and Ukrainian painted eggs. Come and join us for a fun night of reading and crafts. Congratulations

Congratulations 2nd Graders!

1st Place at District Battle of the Books

AASG Student Government Conference

Date: April 26-28

Where: Healy, Alaska

– Who can go? Students between 8th and 11th grade

– How can I go? This year’s theme is “Winds of Change.” As a student leader you have the chance to be that “wind.” Write a 350-700 word essay on WHAT you would do and HOW you would lead change.

– Submit to Mr. Sills by Tuesday March 20 3:30pm.

– Where can I get more information? aasg.org