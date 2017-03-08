PDF: Download Sand Point School’s Wednesday Flyer from 3.8.17

2017 Yearbook On Sale Now!

It’s time to secure your yearbook for delivery in May of 2017. We will have a traditional signing party to celebrate. We will be pre-selling the books next week. If you would like to purchase a yearbook, please call Jerri Nyberg at the school. Thank you!

Contact us if you’d like to purchase a dedicated space in which to put an ad or other personalized article The cost is $50 a page, as space is limited.