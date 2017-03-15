RAFFLE: Support Sand Point’s 2017 Earth Day Fair!

The Qagan Tayagungin Tribe Environmental Department is holding a raffle to support the Earth Day Fair. Tickets: 1 for $5.00 or 5 tickets for $20

To buy tickets, please contact Karis Porcincula and Jasmine Maligaya @ (907)383-6968, or stop by the Qagan Tayagungin Tribe main office.

Raffle will be held at the 10th Annual Earth Day Fair on April 22. 2017.

Items for Raffle:

– 20 Piece BBQ Grill Set

– Fujifilm INSTAX Mini 8 Instant Camera w/ Camera Case and Film

– CoolerZ Rapid Rider Inflatable 4 Person Island Tube

– Fitbit Charge

– Presto Pizzazz Plus Rotating Oven

– Cheerwing Syma Quadcopter Drone UFO w/ HD WiFi Camera

– Presto 23-quart Canner & Cooker w/ Canning Set & Case of 8oz Jars

– Tupperware (modular mate, teaspoon set, measuring cup set, chic dining dipper) – donated by Tiffany Jackson & Karis Porcincula

And more…