Region 1 Cross Country Race

Sand Point School is hosting the Region 1 Cross Country Race on Thursday, September 20th, 2018.

There will be a tailgate beginning at 2:30pm with music, food for sale, and eagle spirit gear for sale before the race at 3pm.

Come on down and cheer on your Eagle runners!

Please note: the school will be following it’s early release schedule on both Thursday and Friday in order to accommodate the run.