Rescheduled: Aleutians East Borough Planning Meeting: Sand Point

Public Meeting

November 1, 2017

City Chambers

6:00 p.m.

The Aleutians East Borough invites you to attend a public meeting to share your thoughts and ideas on the City of Sand Point’s wants and needs and how the Borough and City can work together to reach common goals.

The information gathered will be presented at the Aleutians East Borough Planning Work Session in Anchorage on December 13-15, 2017 and will be used to help finalize a Borough Strategic Plan.

For more information contact:

Anne Bailey or Mary Tesche

Anchorage Borough Office

907-274-7555