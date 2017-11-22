Sand Point Baptist Chapel: Family Fun Day and 3 on 3 Sports Event!

Sand Point Baptist will be hosting a Family Fun Day on Friday, November 24th from 2-5pm! This will be a great day for young families to come and enjoy a variety of fun crafts and other activities. Come down to the City Gym to get out and enjoy the holiday break!

The following day older students and adults can participate in a 3 on 3 sports day! Tournaments and other sporting events will be played in the City Gym on November 25th from 1-5pm. Burn off some of those Thanksgiving calories while you enjoy the wonderful people in our community!