KSDP will broadcast basketball on Friday, January 11th and Saturday the 12th!

Tune in to hear the King Cove T-Jacks Vs. Sand Point Eagles at 6 pm on Friday & Saturday night!

Hopefully, the ladies will be broadcast on Friday the 12th at 7:30 pm. If anyone would be able to announce the ladies’ game in King Cove on Friday night, please call KSDP at 907.383.5737!

Stay tuned for announcements regarding game availability!