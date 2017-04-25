Sand Point School is Hosting Jump Start Basketball

Parent permission slips are being sent home with grades 2 – 6 for Jump Start basketball.

Your child can get a physical unless parent agrees they are healthy enough to play. Parents must provide contact information. Parents are welcome to volunteer time, food, water, or transportation.

The Schedule is as follows: April 26 – May 7

Wednesday-Thursday Grades 2-6 3:05 – 4:00 WITH BUS

Friday Grades 2-4 Games: 5:30 – 6:15 NO BUS

Friday Grades 5-6 Games: 6:30-7:30 NO BUS

Sunday Grades 2-6 3:05 – 4:00 WITHOUT BUS

WEEK 2 Jump Start Schedule:

Monday-Thursday Grades 2-6 3:05 – 4:00 WITH BUS

Sunday Grades 2-4 Games: 3:00 – 3:45 NO BUS

Sunday Grades 5-6 Games: 4:00-5:00 NO BUS

Sunday Awards and pizza celebration to follow.

(Parents please bring a pizza to share.)