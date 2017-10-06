SAND POINT SCHOOL TALENT SHOW COMING – DON’T MISS THE FUN!

Please come to the Sand Point School for our fall talent show, to be held on Tuesday, October 10th at 6 pm. There are 10 great acts to see, with participants from grades K-12! There will be a tasty dessert intermission bake sale too! Proceeds will benefit the class of 2022. $5 per adult, $2 for children 5 and up.

A Hamburger plate dinner will be served at 5:30pm, with all proceeds going to the Sand Point School Scholarship fund. $10 a plate.