SCHEDULE: 2017 Trident Tip Off Tournament in Sand Point, AK

2017 Trident Tip Off Tournament

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

5:30 pm – Kodiak JV vs. King Cove Girls

7:00 pm – King Cove Boys vs. Sand Point

8:30 pm – Kodiak JV vs. King Cove Girls

Thursday, February 9, 2017

11:00 am – King Cove Boys vs. Sand Point Boys

12:30 pm – King Cove vs Sand Point Girls

2:00 pm – Unalaska JV vs Kodiak JV Girls

3:30 pm – Point Hope Boys vs. King Cove Boys

5:30 pm – Kenny Dobbs, The Dunk King & Motivational Speaker

8:00 pm – Point Hope vs. Sand Point Boys

Friday, February 10, 2017

9:00 am – King Cove Girls vs. Unalaska JV

10:30 am – Point Hope vs King Cove Boys

12:00 pm – Sand Point Girls vs. Unalaska JV

3:00-4:00 pm – Free Throw & Three Point Contest

5:00 pm – 3rd/4th Place Girls

6:30 pm – 1st/2nd Girls

8:00 pm – Sand Point Boys vs. Point Hope Boys

Awards to follow

ADMISSION PRICES

Per game: Adults $3, students $1, Elders are free

Tourney Pass: $30 Family – $20 Discount Eagle Spirit Price

(If wearing Sand Point Eagles Gear-available for sale at the Sand Point School Office)

CONCESSIONS WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE.