Trident Basketball Tip Off Tournament

Friday

10:30a King Cove Girls vs. Unalaska JV

12:00p Point Hope vs King Cove Boys

1:30p Sand Point Girls vs. Unalaska JV

300p-400p Free Throw & Three Point Contest

500p 3rd/4th Place Girls

630p 1st/2nd Girls

800p Sand Point Boys vs. Point Hope Boys

Awards to follow

Saturday 10:30a Point Hope Boys vs. King Cove Boys