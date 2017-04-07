TRAINING: Sand Point Emergency Trauma Technician Training – April 29th to May 14th, 2017
Eastern Aleutian Tribes, Inc. in support of the Community of Sand Point and Sand Point EMS Presents:
Emergency Trauma Technician Training – 45 hour course
Start Date: Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 9:00am
Class Days: Saturdays and Sundays 9:00 am to as late as 6:30pm; April 29, 2017 through May 14, 2017
Test Date: May 14, 2017
Location: Sand Point Clinic, Conference Room
Instructor: Susan Davis, 907-903-0255
Registration/questions: Susand@eatribes.net or Denise Mobeck, sppdadmin@arctic.net at 383-3700
Some course topics: Basic Life Support, EMS Systems, Legal and Ethical Issues, Resuscitations Shock, Medical and Trauma Emergencies