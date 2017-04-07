TRAINING: Sand Point Emergency Trauma Technician Training – April 29th to May 14th, 2017

Eastern Aleutian Tribes, Inc. in support of the Community of Sand Point and Sand Point EMS Presents:

Emergency Trauma Technician Training – 45 hour course

Start Date: Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 9:00am

Class Days: Saturdays and Sundays 9:00 am to as late as 6:30pm; April 29, 2017 through May 14, 2017

Test Date: May 14, 2017

Location: Sand Point Clinic, Conference Room

Instructor: Susan Davis, 907-903-0255

Registration/questions: Susand@eatribes.net or Denise Mobeck, sppdadmin@arctic.net at 383-3700

Some course topics: Basic Life Support, EMS Systems, Legal and Ethical Issues, Resuscitations Shock, Medical and Trauma Emergencies