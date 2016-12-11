“What Hath Zappa Wrought?” – An Hour of Jazz from December 11th, 2016
Download “What Hath Zappa Wrought?” – An Hour of Jazz from December 11th, 2016 (mp3, 17MB, 47minutes)
Stream it (HTML5):
Clip from The Monkees’ Head – Frank Zappa Cameo
Alice Cooper – Living – Pretties for You
Alice Cooper – Swing Low Sweet Cheerio
Wild Man Fischer – Monkeys Versus Donkeys
The Persuasions – The Bounce
The Persuasions – Drip Drop
The GTO’s – The Captain’s Fat Theresa Shoes
Captain Beefheart – My Human Gets Me Blues
Captain Beefheart – Electricity
Frank Zappa & The Mothers – Plastic People
Frank Zappa – Don’t Eat The Yellow Snow
Cab Calloway & His Orchestra – Angels with Dirty Faces
Cab Calloway & His Orchestra – Moon at Sea
Wilmoth Houdini – Rum And Coca-Cola – Parts 1 and 2
Wilmoth Houdini – Stop Coming and Come
Count Basie & His Orchestra – Jumpin’ At The Woodside [1938]
Count Basie & His Orchestra – Sent For You Yesterday And Here