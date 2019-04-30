2019 Sand Point Community Clean-up – May 6th Through 10th

Through the Week of May 6th, between 12 and 4pm every day, there will be clean-up events in Sand Point! Each day, the community will focus on cleaning a different area of Sand Point.

The dates and locations are as follows:

Monday, May 6th: The Harbor

Tuesday, May 7th: Apartment Hill

Wednesday, May 8th: Between the Sand Point city building and Trident, as well as Little Sanak and Trailer Court

Thursday, May 9th: Russian Town, Mud Bay, Johnson Ave, and Main Street to the Post Office

Friday, May 10th: Neighborhoods and Anywhere not specified

There will be a door prize of $100 dollars Monday through Thursday, with pizza and prizes on Friday.