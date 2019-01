2019 Sand Point Tip-Off Tournament Schedule! January 17-19, 2019

Sand Point Tip-Off Schedule

All Sand Point and King Cove Games will be broadcasted live on KSDP!

Thursday, January 17

6:00pm – Newhalen vs. King Cove

7:30pm – New Stuyahok vs. Sand Point

Friday

6:00pm – New Halen vs. New Stuyahok

7:30pm – King Cove vs. Sand Point

Saturday

9:00am – New Stuyahok vs. King Cove

10:30am – Newhalen vs. Sand Point

TOP 2 TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP GAME TO FOLLOW!