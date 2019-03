2019 State Basketball Tournament: Round One Schedule! March 13, 2019

Here is the schedule for today’s basketball games:

11:00AM – Sand Point Boys vs. Nikolaevsk

5:00PM – King Cove Boys vs. Emmonak

6:30PM – King Cove Girls vs Newtok

All Games Will Be Live On KSDP!

More info:

– General info: http://asaa.org/activities/basketball/

– 2019 1A/2A Basketball State Championship Schedule: http://asaa.org/wp-content/uploads/2019-1A2A-Basketball-State-Championship-Schedule.pdf

– 1A BRACKETS & RESULTS

• 2019 ASAA March Madness Alaska 1A Girls Bracket

• 2019 ASAA March Madness Alaska 1A Girls Results

• 2019 ASAA March Madness Alaska 1A Boys Bracket

• 2019 ASAA March Madness Alaska 1A Boys Results