2020 KSDP Members Meeting: July 3, 2020 at 11am to 1pm – City Building

To support social distancing practices KSDP will be offering to-go lunches at the Sand Point City Building from 11am-1pm. Bring a $10 donation and receive a big hamburger or hot dog lunch with a pamphlet giving an update on KSDP activities for 2020.

Thank you for your support!