ADF&G Salmon Preseason Teleconference – June 1st 2021

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game will be conducting a preseason fishery stakeholder’s meeting on Tuesday, June 1 at 2:00 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Sand Point City Chambers. ADF&G will teleconference with both King Cove (at the Harbor House) and False Pass. The meeting will be broadcast live right here, on KSDP 830AM Sand Point and livestreamed at apradio.org.

There are a limited number of teleconference lines. If you would like to call into the meeting, please contact the ADF&G office in Sand Point for the call-in information.

The purpose of this meeting is to provide all interested parties an opportunity to discuss the upcoming salmon season with ADF&G staff.

Topics covered will include:

– Staff introductions

– Department COVID-19 mitigation plans

– 2021 management strategy

– 2021 salmon outlook

– 2021 department test fisheries

– Other topics as time permits

To obtain further information, please contact the Sand Point Fish and Game office at (907) 383-2066.