AEB School District Board Meeting – March 22nd, 2021 – 6:30pm – Agenda & Packet

KSDP aired the AEB School Board meeting at 6:30pm on March, 2021.

The next school board meeting will be on M0nday, April 19th, 2021.

The meeting has been archived here (MP3, 10MB):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2021-03-22-aebsd.mp3

Agenda & board packet available as PDFs here:

https://aebsd.org/District/23-Board-Packets.html

March 22nd, 2021 – Board Meeting Agenda and Packet (PDF, 8.2MB):

https://aebsd.org/files/user/9/file/March%2022%202021%20Regular%20Meeting%20Board%20Packet.pdf