via PSMFC: Alaska Commercial Harvester Sector CARES Act Application

https://www.psmfc.org/cares-act-the-coronavirus-aid-relief-and-economic-security-act

Alaska Commercial Harvester Sector CARES Act Application

http://www.psmfc.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/01-Commercial-Harvesting-Sector_AK-CARES_2021.03.01.pdf

Alaska CARES Act Information

Applications are now available.

NOAA is currently working with the US Fish and Wildlife Service to identify potentially eligible subsistence users across Alaska. Once this task is completed, subsistence applications will become available.

Applicants will be responsible for downloading or printing their applications off this site. Applicants are encouraged to complete and submit their applications electronically, although will still be permitted to print, complete by hand, and submit through traditional mail methods, i.e USPS, FedEx, UPS, etc. Applications will NOT be mailed unless explicitly requested. Given the application period is only 54 days; all applications MUST be received or at least postmarked on or before 4/23/2021 – ABSOLUTELY NO LATE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED, Commission staff highly encourage applicants to obtain the necessary documents themselves due to these time constraints and due to our limitations to review and respond to voicemails and emails promptly.



If requesting an application by mail, please email AKCares@psmfc.org, subject the message “Application Request,” and provide your name, an address where you can receive mail, and indicate which application(s) you are requesting. If calling our toll-free hotline, please do the same.

For questions or inquiries related specifically to Alaska’s Sec. 12005 CARES Act Fisheries Assistance relief please email AKCares@psmfc.org or call toll-free: 1-888-517-7262. If you have the ability to email, you may receive a quicker response due to the large volume of calls anticipated to be received.

Alternatively, you may reach out to ADFG personnel working on Alaska’s ~$50 million Sec. 12005 CARES Act relief at dfg.com.caresact@alaska.gov or (907) 465-6136.

Alaska’s Sec. 12005 Coronavirus aid relief and economic security act AK Spend Plan

If uploading your application, you will receive a confirmation email upon successful submission. Please check your spam folder if not in your inbox. If you have not received a confirmation email, please try again.

*Alaska Subsistence User CARES Act applications are currently unavailable*